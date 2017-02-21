Corruption caught in Lahore Knowledge Park recruitment process

Various matters regarding the Lahore Knowledge Park Company (KPC) were reviewed in detail in a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The chairman of the CM’s inspection committee presented a report highlighting corruption in the recruiting process of the company. The chief minister reprimanded the KPC CEO for his negligence and directed the termination all those who were without hired without the required merit.

He sought a report on the misappropriations in the KPC within 7 days so that those guilty could be identified and held responsible. Shehbaz Sharif directed the concerned departments to remain vigilant and keep an eye on government companies to hold them accountable.

The chief minister said that board members should ensure the smooth running of their respective companies and that there should be transparency in all their matters.

Provincial Ministers Rana Mashhood Ahmad, Syed Raza Ali Gillani, Begum Zakia Shahnawaz, the chief secretary, planning and development chairman, and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.