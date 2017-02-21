China, Pak to adopt common strategy to eradicate terrorism

Pakistan and China will further boost parliamentary linkages and work closely to adopt a common strategy for the eradication of terrorism from the region.

This was established in a meeting of the Ambassador of China to Pakistan with Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani here at the Parliament House on Tuesday.

Senator Rabbani said that the advantages of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were visible and that it would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the region.

The senate chairman said that it was high time to work closely, especially considering the speed with which the security situation can change nowadays.

There was a tremendous need for Asia to fall back on regional development and settle its disputes on its own without depending on western powers, he said.

Mian Raza Rabbani said that he was disappointed over the criminal silence of the west and human rights organisations regarding the human rights violations and atrocities being committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

The senator said that parliamentary diplomacy plays an important role in promoting peace and furthering the development agenda for economic prosperity.

He said that a further increase in parliamentary relations between Pakistan and China would augment the time tested ties between the two countries.

Pakistan and China have adopted common grounds on many international and regional parliamentary forums and “we hope that the exchange of parliamentary delegations would further enhance this cooperation,” the senator said.

Senator Rabbani said that Pakistan valued its relations with China and appreciated Chinese cooperation for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a reality.

He said that the meetings of the Pakistan’s provincial chief ministers with the Chinese leadership had further increased trust between the two countries, leading to the smooth execution of various joint projects.