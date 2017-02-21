Bomb scare in Karachi’s Saddar area

A bomb has been recovered from an under-construction building in Karachi’s Saddar area, officials said.

They said they had received information about a bomb planted in Saddar area.

They said a man had reportedly placed a suspicious bag inside the building located in Preedy Street after which the personnel of the Bomb Disposal Squad were called in to comb the site.

BDS officials, upon checking, found a bomb inside the bag. The bomb is presently being defused.

Scores of locals gathered around the site to witness the process, but they have been moved away.