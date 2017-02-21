50 American-style community colleges to be set up in Pakistan

The Florida State University and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission have agreed to establish 50 community colleges in Pakistan in line with the American community college system.

“It was mutually agreed, that as a pilot project, 50 community colleges will be established in Pakistan in line with the American system,” a Press Information Department (PID) press release said.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Prof Jeffery Milligan of Florida State University and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Executive Director Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema here on Tuesday.

The meeting was aimed at promoting linkages and partnership in technical and vocational sectors between Pakistan and America.

The two sides also discussed other matters including the introduction of modern trends and methods into the technical vocational education and training (TVET) sector, upgradation of curriculum, promotion of linkages with American community colleges, instructor training, and the setting up of an exchange programme in cooperation with the US Education Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP).

Prof Milligan commended the role of the NAVTTC and assured the provision of modern training to instructors and teachers to boost the TVET sector of Pakistan.