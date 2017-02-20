WB denounces Sehwan blast attack

KARACHI: The World Bank Group has denounced Sehwan blast attack as President Jim Young Kim called it senseless and disruption to peace.

President Jim Yong Kim said in a statement issued from Washington,

“On behalf of the World Bank Group, I wish to express our shock and sadness at Thursday’s senseless attacks in Iraq and Pakistan. We condemn violence of any kind, and we remain committed to building a more just and peaceful world. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and with the Iraqi and Pakistani people.”

It may be noted that over 80 people were killed on Thursday when a bomb ripped through the Sufi shrine.

The Islamic State group took responsibility for the attack at the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan.

The military and civilian leaders vowed revenge for the attack after a bloody week of extremist assaults shook the country’s growing sense of security.