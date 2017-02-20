The reinstatement of military courts

Establishment of military courts in a way is a recognition that civilian administration and justice system has failed to punish hardcore terrorists. So reinstating military courts without a plan to remove deficiencies of the civilian system is not a solution. I propose that military courts can be established for another two years with the condition that Pakistan Penal Code and Pakistan Code of Civilian Procedures are completely overhauled. These two laws are cited by almost all legal professionals to be outdated, roots of all problems, and colonial in its outlook. A parliamentary committee should be formed with the mandate to overhaul these codes and should have the same term as military courts to finish their task. Military courts should not be established for three years because the current government will be completing its term in two years and another government will be in place after that. This government can’t burden any future governments for their inabilities and inefficiencies.

If opposition accepts military courts without preconditions to reform judicial system then that means they are not interested in it. It suits status quo politicians to have a weak judicial system so that they can continue abusing the system to their own advantage.

ABDUL QUAYYUM KHAN KUNDI

Lahore