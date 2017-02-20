Sindh CM meets Zardari in Karachi, discusses law & order situation in province

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met former President Asif Ali Zardari at CM House on Monday before the meeting on progress in Sehwan blast investigation.

The chief minister apprised Zardari on the development work and the law order situation of the province. Zardari will most likely attend the meeting as well.

At the meeting, participants will discuss the crackdown against banned outfits and anti-social elements.

The meeting has been called to discuss progress on the Sehwan blast investigation. Rangers, police and intelligence officials will also be in attendance at the meeting.

The chief minister will be briefed on the arrests that have been made so far and the network of terrorists active in the province.

Earlier on Sunday, the chief minister visited Sehwan. He condemned the blast and also said he was ashamed that remains of blast victims were thrown by a drain.