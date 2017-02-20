Punjab govt orders ‘shoot at sight’ policy for terrorists

LAHORE: Security agencies in Punjab have adopted a more aggressive policy against terrorists in the province and the directives of shooting them at sight have been issued.

It was decided in the apex meeting that the scope of operation against terrorists in Punjab will be expanded with the help of intelligence agencies to overcome the scourge of terrorism.

The meeting decided to seek paramilitary Rangers’ assistance in anti-terrorism operations. The facilitators of suicide attackers would also be taken as ‘jet black terrorists’ while action will be launched against those who give them shelter and residents.

The movement of Afghan refugees within the province and the divisions around border will be monitored strictly.

The participants also agreed that indiscriminate action will be taken against all banned outfits and their all financial sources will be blocked.