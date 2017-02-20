Protectors of killers must also be nabbed: Pervaiz

Former deputy prime minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the blood of martyrs demand that not only safe havens of ruthless killers are eliminated in Punjab, their protectors, who provide them protection for their electoral needs, are also nabbed.

“This is possible only through a Karachi-like operation in Punjab. It should be without any discrimination and beyond political affiliations,” the senior Pakistan Muslim League leader said, adding that He said by stopping a Rangers operation in Punjab, criminals were given protection.

Pervaiz, while offering condolences to the bereaved family of SSP Zahid Gondal who was martyred in Lahore bombing, commended the country’s military and security forces for their everlasting sacrifices for protection of the country and nation.

Pervaiz Elahi, who was accompanied by former provincial law minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Zaigham Gondal and others, visited the police martyr’s family in Sindha village in Mandi Bahauddin.

He appreciated the courage and determination of the bereaved family, and said that Zahid Gondal was respected and honoured in every circle.