PM, army chief invited to watch PSL final in Lahore

DUBAI: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa have been invited to watch the final of the second edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore, organisers say.In a message on Twitter, PSL Chairman Najam Sethi said the management and franchisees are determined to hold the final of the mega event in Pakistan.

“PSL management and franchisees resolve to hold Final in Lahore. We invite the PM, COAS and CMs to attend the match at Qaddafi Stadium,” Sethi tweeted.

His statement came shortly after the PSL management and franchisees met in Dubai to discuss the possibility of playing the final in Pakistan in view of recent terrorist attacks in the country.

It was unilaterally decided to press ahead with the PSL’s announcement to hold the final at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

It is mentioned here that Pakistan army has already expressed its resolve to ensure best security in Lahore for the final.

A second draft is likely to take place in Dubai for the final.

Sources say that some players from Bangladesh, South Africa and Sri Lanka have expressed their desire to play the final.

Except Zimbabwe, PCB hasn’t been able to persuade foreign teams to come to Pakistan.