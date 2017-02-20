Pakistan prepares for major op as artillery moved near Afghan border

LANDIKOTAL: Pakistan Army has readied a major operation against the terrorists as a large supply of arms and ammunition including artillery has been shifted to the Pak-Afghan border area on Monday.

According to the military sources, Pakistan Army has moved artillery near Pak-Afghan border to prevent movements of terrorists as the security has been beefed up at the border.

Meantime, the number of security check posts in border area has been increased. Pakistan Air Force also will take part in the operation side by side with Pakistan Army.

All entry points have already been plugged at Pak-Afghan border.

It should be mentioned here that it is very difficult to safeguard the longest and most tortuous border with Afghanistan; however, the heightened security will effectively halt cross-border infiltrations by the terrorists.