Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for accused in Balochistan corruption scandal

An accountability court in Quetta has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the local government’s former secretary and two other officers in the Balochistan mega corruption case on Monday.

Judge Abdul Majeed Nasar of the court issued the warrants for local government former secretary Hafiz Abdul Basit, Faisal Jamal and another officer of the local government involved in the scandal.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) also filed references against the former Finance Advisor to Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Khalid Langove and former Finance Secretary Mushtaq Raisani in connection with the scandal.

Earlier in the case, Langove was arrested by the NAB for his alleged involvement in the corruption case registered against suspended provincial finance secretary Mushtaq Ahmed Raisani.

They were accused of embezzling Rs1.5 billion local government funds for the financial year 2014-15. Three alleged facilitators — an executive engineer, a contractor and his brother — are already in the NAB custody.

The NAB had recovered Rs650 million from the residence of Raisani after his arrest. The bureau recovered another Rs5.7m hidden in a bakery.

The next hearing of the case will be held on Feb 28.