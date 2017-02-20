No college buses

It hurts me to say that even today the students of Government Atta Shad Degree College of Turbat are facing the worst possible commuting problems as there are hardly ever any buses for the students.

Students thus face many hardships while waiting for the buses, including – depending on the circumstances – harassment and vagaries of weather. No doubt, due to such issues many students are probably suffering even worse conditions. The government is requested to provide college buses for students as soon as possible.

NOOR BAKHSH

Turbat