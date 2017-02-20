Man gunned down

One man has been gunned down within the jurisdiction of Ratta Amral Police Station.

According to details, Sameer Ali lodged a report with the police that he, Shah Rukh and Asif had gone to Gujjar Khan to attend a marriage party and on their return to Ratta Amral, they stopped at a local hotel on Ashraf Road to take tea where Asif parted his way. In the meantime, Usman, Adnan and others came there on their bikes. Adnan started punching him and Shah Rukh. Siraj opened fire on them and they both were injured. Shah Rukh succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered case and started investigation.