‘Lego Batman’ beats ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ at US box office

“The Lego Batman Movie” spanked “Fifty Shades Darker” for the second weekend running at North American box offices, an industry group said on Sunday.

Featuring the voice of Will Arnett as the caped crusader, the Warner Bros spinoff of the “The Lego Movie” finished on top with a projected $43 million over the long President’s Day weekend for a two-week total of $107.5 million, the box office tracker Exhibitor Relations predicted.

The 3D, computer-generated action and comedy film follows Batman as he tries to save Gotham City from being taken over by the Joker, voiced by Zach Galifianakis.

Universal’s second instalment of the steamy “Fifty Shades” franchise based on the novels of E.L. James narrowed the gap from last week with $24 million for a total of $92.5 million since last week.

“The Great Wall” debuted at number three with a disappointing $21 million. Universal’s lavish action thriller starring Matt Damon — filmed with a $150 million budget and billed as the first English-language production shot entirely in China — follows European mercenaries searching for black powder who get caught up defending the Great Wall of China against a group of monsters.

Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 2” dropped one spot to fourth place during its second weekend with $19.5 million in revenue for a two-week total of $61.7 million.

The thriller stars Keanu Reeves as a hitman forced out of retirement in order to repay a debt to a fellow hired killer with whom he has signed a blood oath.

“Fist Fight,” another debut, came in fifth with a projected $14 million for the three-day weekend.

The comedy set at a school on senior pranks day follows a fired teacher played by Ice Cube, who challenges another teacher, Charlie Day, to an after-school fight.

Rounding out the top 10 are:

“Hidden Figures” ($8.5 million)

“Split” ($8.3 million)

“A Dog’s Purpose” ($7.5 million)

“La La Land” ($5.3 million)

“A Cure for Wellness” ($4.8 million).