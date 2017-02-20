Japan Embassy holds exhibition on Japanese traditional art and dolls display

The Embassy of Japan in collaboration with the Lahore Arts Foundation Trust organized an exhibition title “Japanese Traditional Art & Dolls Display” on Monday at the official residence of Takashi Kurai, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan.

This small exhibition introduced Japan’s traditional woodblock prints which were uniquely developed in Japan during the Edo period (1603-1868). This exhibition also featured the display of representative dolls which have been a part of everyday life in Japan since ancient times.

Ambassador Takashi Kurai in his welcome remarks while appreciating the works of artist Ms Saba Hussain said the exhibition aims to introduce the traditional Japanese woodblock prints and traditional Japanese dolls to the Pakistani people.

Ambassador Kurai stated that woodblock printing in Japan started during Aska Period (593-710) to mainly introduce and spread Buddhism text and painting. However Japanese woodblock printing flourished and developed into art and amusement form during the Edo period in early seventeenth century (1603-1868), and today this printing technique is used all over the world.

The difference between the western woodblock printing and Japanese one is that western one uses oil-based ink and Japanese use water-based ink which gives different impression of the end product.

Ambassador Kurai said that this year marks the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan and hoped to further extend this friendship and to promote and strengthen the cultural ties between the two countries.