Indian opposition slams Modi for ‘communal, irresponsible’ comment about Ramzan

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi came under harsh criticism for his poisonous and communal comments about the Holy Month of Ramzan.

Narendra Modi said that “if there is electricity during Ramzan, it should be there on Diwali too”.

The Congress party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the CPM have slammed him for making what they call “communal” and “irresponsible” comments.

At a campaign rally in Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said, “There should be no discrimination on the basis of caste or religion”.

“If there is electricity during Ramzan, it must also be available during Diwali, there should be no discrimination,” Modi said reflecting his inner hatred for the Muslims.

He then also said, “If there’s a ‘kabaristaan’ (graveyard), there should be a ‘shamshaan’ (cremation ground) too”.

The Congress party said Monday that it will file a complaint with the Election Commission (EC), against PM Modi.

“Over his highly deplorable statement in Fatehpur rally”, a Congress party lawyer KC Mittal told media.

“He must not give such wrong and irresponsible statements. EC should take note of PM’s statement, this is a clear violation of their direction:,” said Congress spokesman Anand Sharma.

CPM leader Sitaram Yechury also slammed Modi’s comments as being “communal” and “intended to divide Hindus and Muslims”.

Yechury said, “People need jobs not comments of this nature. The people of UP need jobs, better lives and livelihood, not talk of cremation sites or graveyards.”

Yechury also called Modi’s comments a “sign of desperation”. This desperation to win state elections, by fanning communal divides, diminishes the dignity of the office of the Prime Minister.

AAPCchief Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that Modi’s religion-tinged comments “show that the BJP is going to badly lose the ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections.”

Kejriwal reiterated that Modi’s “nervous” about the March 11 results of Assembly elections in five states.