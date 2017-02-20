ICCI asks CDA to allocate separate place to car dealers in IBD

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Khalid Iqbal Malik has urged the CDA chairman and Islamabad mayor to allocate separate place for car dealers in Islamabad.

He said that throughout the world, car dealers were given separate place for doing business, but there was no such arrangement in Islamabad due to which car dealers were doing business in markets, but this situation has created parking and other issues in markets.

He urged upon the CDA chairman and Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz to consider allocating a separate place to car dealers in the federal capital. He was addressing the delegation of Traders Welfare Association, G-8 Markaz, Islamabad that visited ICCI led by its newly-elected President Raja KhurramNiaz.

Khalid Iqbal Malik said that G-8 Markaz was an important business centre of Islamabad but was facing many problems. He stressed that CDA in consultation with ICCI and market unions should formulate a new strategy to develop all major markets including G-8 Markaz on modern lines for better growth of business activities. Khalid Malik, Senior Vice President and Tahir Ayub, Vice President, assured the G-8 Markaz market union that Chamber would fully cooperate in addressing its major issues.