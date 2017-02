The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) offloaded 10 people from a plane attempting to leave the country using fake work permits here at Lahore airport.

FIA sources said that the 10 people offloaded from Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight PK-898 at Allama Iqbal International Airport were being interrogated.

In the preliminary investigation, the detainees revealed that they had acquired the work permits after paying a huge sum of money to a travelling agent based in Lahore.