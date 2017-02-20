Currency worth 6,000 pounds, 88 cell phones recovered from passenger

About 6000 British pounds and 88 mobile phones have been recovered from possession of a passenger during Customs officials search operation on Benazir International Airport, Islamabad.

According to media reports, a passenger, resident of Jhelum, arrived at Islamabad Airport through PIA Flight 786, from London. During search of his luggage, 6,000 pounds and 88 mobile were recovered.

Airport officials said that the suspect left foreign currency and mobile phones there and managed to escape through Rawal Lounge while Customs officials took mobile phones and currency into their custody and started investigation.