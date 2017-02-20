Cracker blast injures 24 in Hyderabad

A cracker blast on Sunday night injured 24 people in Hyderabad ahead of a strike called by the banned Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Initial reports suggested that the cracker was lobbed from Sakhi Abdul Wahab Shah Jillani flyover on a road where shops of secondhand clothes and shoes are located.

The injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH), said SHO Makki Shah police station Imran Afridi. The hospital confirmed that 24 people were injured in the attack.

JSMM gave a strike call against CPEC and also issued a statement on Sunday, saying that state authorities had launched a crackdown against the outfit and had arrested hundreds of its activists across the province during raids.