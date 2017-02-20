CM approves shifting of eight ATCs from Clifton to Central jail

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has approved the shifting of eight Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs) from Clifton to Central Jail.

Sources said that a meeting, headed by the Sindh CM, regarding the shifting of the ATCs from Clifton to central jail was held in Karachi on Monday.

Murad Ali Shah said it was dangerous to take suspects from jail to the Anti-Terrorism Courts, due to present security conditions, the ATCs cannot be kept in Clifton.

During the meeting, the CM was also briefed that the two Anti-Terrorism Courts were already working in central jail while eight were working in the area of Clifton.

The chief secretary, advocate general and other high officials were also present during the meeting.