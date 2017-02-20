Child maid ‘torture’ case: Main accused claims ‘mafia’ is conspiring against her

The wife of an additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) accused of torturing a ten-year-old child maid on Monday submitted a written request to the ministry of interior stating that the leader of a “mafia” is conspiring against her and her husband.

ADSJ Raja Khurram Ali Khan, and his wife, Maheen Zafar, are facing an inquiry for their alleged involvement in keeping juvenile housemaid Tayyaba in wrongful confinement, burning her hand over a missing broom, beating her with a ladle, detaining her in a storeroom and threatening her with dire consequences.

“My husband and I considered Tayyaba a member of a family. We could never think of hurting her,” Maheen Zafar claimed in the request submitted today.

“The mafia maligned Raja Khurram Ali Khan with fabricated stories,” the request states, adding that negative propaganda was created via social media reports of Tayyaba’s torture.

The interior ministry has forwarded the application to the police, sources confirmed.