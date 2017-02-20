CDA to lodge FIR against 5 officials for submitting fake degrees

The incumbent management of Capital Development Authority (CDA) vows to punish all the violators who had submitted their fake degrees to Degree Verification Cell (DVC). The CDA Administration member on Monday issued orders to lodge FIRs against five CDA officials for submission of fake degrees.

The CDA administration has initiated the process to streamline administrative affairs in the authority. Degree verification of CDA employees was a long standing issue. Present administration will take this issue to logical conclusion. Policy of zero tolerance towards corruption and misconduct will be the guiding principle.

The directions to lodge FIRs against said officials have been issued to the director of security after completing all formalities under intimation to HRD Directorate. FIR will be launched against Qaiser Naseer, Sr Assistant, Design Wing for tempering his SSC (BISE, Rawalpindi) degree for change in marks, Francis Shehzad, Cleaner, Sanitation Directorate for submitting bogus SSC Degree (BISE, Lahore) and Ms Zuriat Waseem, Sub-Assistant, Water Supply Division (North) on submitting HSSC (FBISE, Islamabad).

FIR will be lodged against Akash Masih, Security Guard, Security Directorate for submitting bogus SSC (FBISE) and Syed Zain-ul-Abideen, Naib Qasid, Works Division-III for submitting bogus SSC (BISE, Rawalpindi). Earlier show-cause notices had been served to said employees and replies had also been received but were found unsatisfactory.

Previously, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) withheld the November salary of 200 officers of BPS-16 to BPS-20 who failed to get their degrees verified from Higher Education Commission (HEC).

1124 officers of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) were asked to submit their degrees for verification around 21 times in the past three years.

Months back, then Chairman Maroof Afzal suspended 4 CDA officials as their degrees proved fake. Since then, the other officials are reluctant to submit their degrees for verification.

“These people have spent 20, 25 years in CDA. During this time they’ve earned millions, got themselves plots in posh sectors and have approved projects worth billions of rupees. Will Administration member be able to recover even a fraction of what they’ve looted?” asked an HRD official.

Many officers submitted their attested degrees or the token of HEC for degree verification after acknowledging that CDA is going to block the salaries of these officers.

In recent years, the officers of CDA have been repeatedly warned of getting their degrees verified, but they paid no heed to repeated warnings. As a last resort, the authority has finally opted to withhold their salaries till they get their credentials validated from HEC and now all set to lodge FIR against the officials who had submitted fake certificates, degrees.

It is worthy to mention here that the Degree Verification Section (DVC) has allocated the special budget of Rs 7 million for the degree verification process. Anyhow, later on, the DVC directed the staff officers to get their degrees and certificates attested and verified on their own.