Air force targets terrorist hideout in North Waziristan

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Sunday carried out air strikes in the border area of North Waziristan Agency on terrorist positions, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The statement said that the terrorists tried to regroup in the Wucha Bibi area of the tribal agency and were targeted by the PAF.

The terrorist hideout was destroyed, killing the terrorists occupying it.

The airstrikes follow a week of terror attacks across the country with the last one killing at least 88 people in a suicide attack at the shrine of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

The ISPR late last week claimed to have killed more than 100 suspected militants in intelligence-based operations carried out by security forces across the country, including Punjab.

Pakistan seems to be experiencing a fresh resurgence in terror attacks. On Feb 17, an explosive device targeted an army convoy in the Awaran area of Balochistan, killing three soldiers.

On Feb 15, a suicide bomber struck in Mohmand, killing three personnel of the Khasadar force and five civilians. The attack was claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP)

The same day, a suicide bomber rammed his motorcycle into a vehicle carrying judges in Peshawar’s Hayatabad Phase 5 area, killing the driver and injuring its four other occupants. The attack was claimed by the TTP too.

On Feb 13, a suicide bomber struck a protest on Lahore’s Charing Cross interchange, killing 13 and injuring 85, right outside the gates of Punjab’s Provincial Assembly.

The attack was claimed by the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar.

On the same day, two personnel of Balochistan’s bomb disposal squad were killed as they attempted to defuse an explosive device planted under the Sariab Road bridge in Quetta, the provincial capital.