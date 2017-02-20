7 terrorists killed in Rangers operation

KARACHI: At least seven terrorists were killed in a gun battle with the Rangers in Shah Latif Town area of Karachi on Sunday night.

According to a Sindh Rangers spokesperson, an operation was launched on an intelligence report that terrorists were present in Shah Latif Town.

The terrorists hiding in the area opened fire at the Rangers’ personnel which was retaliated as a result seven terrorists were killed.

One Rangers official was also wounded in an exchange of fire with the terrorists.

The Rangers spokesperson further informed that the dead terrorists belonged to a banned outfit. Arms and explosive material were also recovered from their possession.