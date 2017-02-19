Unsterilised instruments spreading hepatitis

The use of unsterilised instruments in beauty parlours, barber shops, and dental clinics being run by quacks is a major cause of hepatitis and allergy problems, said Patients Rights Forum Chairman and pharmacist Dr Noor here on Sunday.

“In policy set by the federal government, all such businesses are required to sterilise their instruments each time they come into human contact,” he said.

He said that around numerous beauty parlours, dental clinics, and barber shops were being run in the city without sterilisation facilities and that there was no inspection process in place to check them. He urged the health department to take notice of the situation.

Dr Noor suggested that the department should evolve a mechanism to regularly inspect such businesses to reduce the spread of serious diseases.