Trump delegates both day-to-day stuff and bigger picture stuff to focus on 2020 election campaign

WASHINGTON DC – American President Donald Trump delegated on saturday all the day-to-day affairs of the office of the president to his vice-president Mike Pence. Also, in the same office order, he has delegated all the bigger picture stuff that concern the larger, overarching trajectory of the executive branch to his special advisor Steve Bannon.

By an executive order, Trump is to be referred to as the President-Elect again and the title of President is going to lapse for a period of time.

“The President-Elect has decided to not be late for the elections as a lot of first-term president usually do,” said Kellyanne Conway, special advisor. “He is going to be doing what he loves best: running for President.”

When told that the next presidential elections were a full four years away, Conway replied, “Four years just fly by. I had my baby back in 2002 and before I knew it, she was four years old! They grow up so fast!”

Things are a bit rocky for the campaign as the President, despite not having any clear opponent due to the fact that the Democrat party primaries are at least three years away. “He should be running the country, not running for President,” said Harry Johnson, a former Trump voter.

Others, however, weren’t deterred from their choice. “He’s still my President and I will vote for him again,” said Jethro Matthews, who also voted for Trump in the last elections