Sharjeel, Khalid deny charges of spot-fixing

Kahlid Latif and Sharjeel Khan have denied charges of spot-fixing. “The allegations regarding corruption are wrong, we don’t accept disciplinary committee’s charge-sheets. After discussing the case with the legal team, both the players have decided to challenge the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision.
On the other hand, the PCB said that we could be lenient with the punishment if they accept their fault, but if the case goes to the tribunal and they are found guilty, then there is a pretty clear chance that we will put a lifetime ban on both of them.
Earlier, the PCB officials on Saturday handed over charge-sheets to Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif for their alleged involvement in spot-fixing at the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).
The charge-sheets were handed over to both the players after recording their statements separately and now they have to submit their replies within 14 days.
PCB had sent Khan and Latif back home following their alleged involvement in spot-fixing during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).
If both payers confess to all the charges levelled against them then the PCB will form a disciplinary committee to decide about the punishment, board officials said.
But if the players deny these charges then a trial court would be set up by the PCB’s Anti-Corruption unit under chairmanship of a former Judge and with representation of one former player to investigate the matter, PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan had said.
Both were suspended provisionally by the PCB’s anti-corruption unit and immediately sent back home.