Sharjeel, Khalid deny charges of spot-fixing

Kahlid Latif and Sharjeel Khan have denied charges of spot-fixing. “The allegations regarding corruption are wrong, we don’t accept disciplinary committee’s charge-sheets. After discussing the case with the legal team, both the players have decided to challenge the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision.

On the other hand, the PCB said that we could be lenient with the punishment if they accept their fault, but if the case goes to the tribunal and they are found guilty, then there is a pretty clear chance that we will put a lifetime ban on both of them.

Earlier, the PCB officials on Saturday handed over charge-sheets to Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif for their alleged involvement in spot-fixing at the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).