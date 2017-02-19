Sehwan blast facilitator arrested from Khairpur

SUKKUR: Law enforcement agencies have arrested a suspected facilitator of Sehwan shrine bombing from Khairpur, investigating sources said late Saturday.

The suspect, who is affiliated with Hafeez Brohi group, has been rounded up from a suburban area of Khairpur.

The group was previously affiliated with outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, but lately pledged allegiance to Daesh.

Hafeez Brohi group was behind the deadly bombing at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine in Sehwan, they said.

Sources said the suicide vest for Sehwan attack was also prepared in Shikarpur, while the man who carried out the attack was an Afghan citizen. The same group was also behind the Shikarpur blasts.