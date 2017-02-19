Scientists develop ‘proof of principle’ that memories can be erased

Scientists have demonstrated “proof of principle” that traumatic memories can be erased from the brain – as seen in the science fiction film Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, reported by The Independent.

Studies in mice demonstrated that fearful memories prompted by a sound associated with an electric shock could be turned off and on.

The researchers said attempting to do this in humans was full of ethical problems and was some way off.

But their studies suggest it will be possible at some point in the future, for example, to treat people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder or drug addiction.

Speaking at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) in Boston, Professor Sheena Josselyn said they had been able to discover the specific brain cells where a particular memory was stored.

“So we can target where in the brain a memory has gone,” she said.

“We can then decrease the activity in these cells … And it is as if we erase the memory.”

After this was done, the mice were unperturbed when they heard the sound they had previously learned to associate with the shock.

Increasing the cells’ activity restored the memory of the shock – enough to be unpleasant but not to cause lasting harm – to the mice.

“We can turn memory on and turn memory off,” Professor Josselyn said.

“It really does give us proof of principle. If there’s a memory problem, we don’t have to target the entire body or the entire brain.”

Professor Josselyn, of Toronto University, said it was possible that in the future scientists could develop “a heat-seeking missile or a heat-seeking drug that would somehow operate on just the cells important for this memory”.

“The spotless mind,” interjected Professor Howard Eichenbaum, director of the Centre for Memory and Brain at Michigan University, who was taking part in the same briefing to the press at the meeting.

In the film, Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, an estranged couple erases memories of each other after breaking up, but things do not go quite to plan.

Professor Eichenbaum cautioned that there were a limited number of brain cells involved in such memories and killing off one memory might damage others.

But he added: “If this memory was particularly severe and was destroying your life, that might be a reasonable compromise.”

Asked about the ethical considerations, Professor Josselyn said being able to target the potential treatment was a key issue, adding that she did not see a future in which brain cells would be killed off to remove memories.

In addition to removing fearful memories, the researchers have been able to get rid of memories associated with taking cocaine among the mice, suggesting this could lead to new ways of treating drug addicts.

Memories are stored in what is known as an engram, which consists of brain cells that fire in a particular pattern.

When something happens, the brain cells, or neurones, compete against each other to store the memory.

Professor Josselyn said: “We showed that if two related events occur in a small time window – six hours – then the same neurons win the competition for allocation to both engrams.

“This links the two related memories. If, on the other hand, two events occur more than six hours apart, non-overlapping populations of neurones are recruited and the memories are kept separate.

“Our results suggest that this neuronal competition during memory formation is a mechanism that links or disambiguates related emotional memories.”

Courtesy: The Independent