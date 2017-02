Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif will be the chief guest of Punjab University (PU)’s 125th convocation to be held on Monday.

A full dress rehearsal of the convocation was held on Sunday. PU Vice Chancellor Zafar Mueen Nasir, Registrar Naeem Khan, Controller of Examinations Shahid Munir, deans of faculties, principals of colleges, directors of institutes, heads of departments, post-graduate scholars, and gold medalists of the 2017 batch participated in the rehearsal.