Punjab Lok Mela concludes at RAC

A three-day Punjab Lok Mela at Rawalpindi Arts Council concluded on Saturday night.

The stalls of artisans like truck art, wood art, mirror making, glass painting, embroidery, doll making and village prepared by this council remained the main focus of public during the three days.

The last day was more colourful as matrimonial rituals were presented. In Saif-ul-Malook ki Mehfil, Ali Sardar and Muhammad Razi Sultan received thunder appreciation while in ‘Arfana Kalam ki Mehfil’ legend Javed Niazi and Babar Niazi bagged thunder admiration by singing poetry of different sufi saints.

Renowned singer Qurban Niazi, Gul Muhammad, Muzamil, Subhan, Ashir and Zahir Hussain presented wonderful performance.

Rawalpindi Mayor Sardar Naseem, MPA Raja Hanif, MPA Lubna Pirzada, MPA Malik Iftikhar, MPA Zeb-un-Nisa Awan and Khari Sharif sajada nasheen were guests of honour at the closing ceremony of the festival.