Punjab AIDS control program sets up psychological support unit

The Punjab AIDS control program (PACP) has set up a psychological support unit (PSU) for counselling HIV/AIDS and hepatitis patients.

The announcement was made by the PACP Program Director Dr Adnan Zafar in a meeting of the PACP managers at the primary and secondary healthcare department office. The PSU will provide behavioural therapy and mental state examination services and will be based at the Institute of Public Health.

The PACP is providing free test and treatment facilities to bus and truck drivers at key locations across Punjab. Free medical camps for drivers have already been organised in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sargodha, Gujranwala, and Okara.

The PACP also provides free treatment to all AIDS patients at treatment centres in Punjab.