PU students shine in co-curricular activities

Students from various departments of the Punjab University participated in co-curricular activities held by various institutions and showed outstanding performances, grabbing prominent positions.

In first Performing Arts Festival 2017 organised at University College Lahore, students including Muslim Shagan, Muhammad, Zaroon, and Mohsin won the battle of the bands competition while in eastern and western singing, Ali Jan and Sumbal Hafeez clinched 2nd positions.

In Theatro 17 (drama, dance, music) competitions organised at the Forman Christian College, Ghufran Chishti and Ata Subhani won in the solo singing and dance categories respectively, while Sara Tariq, Asim Chouhdary, and Zain ul Abdin clinched the best actress, best comic actor, and best supporting actor awards respectively.

Similarly, in the Annual Debating Championship organised by the National University of Computer & Sciences, Ullah and Naima Ali achieved the second position in the Urdu parliamentary debates, while Muhammad Abu Bakar and Shehroz Ayub achieved the same in the English parliamentary debate category.

Naima Ali received the Best Urdu Speaker Award, Shehroz Ayub was awarded the 3rd Best English Speaker Award and Muhammad Abu Bakar grabbed 4th Best Urdu Speaker Award.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Zafar Mueen Nasir congratulated the students on their achievements.