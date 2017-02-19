Pakistani movie ‘Balu Mahi’ screened as Hindi language film in Singapore

KARACHI: Pakistani film ‘Balu Mahi’ is being screened in Singapore cinema house Carnival.

However; the film has been screened as a Hindi language film instead of Urdu by the distributor to attract a large number of Indian audiences.

In order to promote the film, the popular dramas of the film’s lead actor Osman Khalid Butt are being highlighted such as Diyar-e-Dil and Aun Zara.

The film also stars Ainy Jaffri Rahman and Sadaf Kanwal.

Many other Indian Telugu and Hindi films have also been screened alongside ‘Balu Mahi’, the most prominent being Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB – 2.

People related to film trade say that screening of local films in foreign countries is a significant achievement.

They have said that the screening of the films in Singapore after US, Europe, Australia and the Middle East will prove productive for the industry.