COLOMBO: Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team will take on India in Colombo Sunday (Today) in their last super sixes game in the women’s world cup qualifiers.

This is Pakistan’s seventh game of the event as they have won four and lost two whereas this is their third match of the super sixes stage, in which they have won one match and lost one.

Pakistan defeated Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Bangladesh and Ireland whereas they lost to South Africa and hosts Sri Lanka in the competition.