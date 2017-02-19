Pakistan boycotts South Asian Speakers’ summit in India

INDORE: In a tit for tat for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s refusal to attend SAARC summit in Islamabad; Pakistan boycotted the two-day South Asian Speakers conference which began on Saturday.

Pakistan had declined India’s invitation to the summit in a move that also seemed to be a retaliatory act after India boycotted a Commonwealth Parliamentary Union (CPU) meet in Islamabad to protest against Pakistan’s decision to not invite the speaker of the Jammu & Kashmir assembly, in 2015.

Indian Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had said: “If Pakistan had attended the summit, it would definitely have been a good thing, but the decision to boycott the summit is their decision.”

Meanwhile Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan has called upon the South Asian countries to ensure peace in the region saying it was essential to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

“There should be peace, peace, peace…, and then only there would be development,” Mahajan said, delivering the inaugural address at the South Asia Speakers’ Summit on Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.