Pakistan a glaring omission from this year’s Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

A total of six countries will compete in this year’s Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, which is set to be held from 27 April-6 May. Pakistan is a glaring omission from this year’s cup.

Pakistan finished fifth in 2016 after beating Canada 3-1. Canada will not join this year’s edition either.

According to a Malaysian sports website, the line-up confirmed by the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup organising committee chairman Datuk Abd Rahim Mohd Arif includes Malaysia, Australia, Japan, India, New Zealand and Great Britain.

The number of teams for this year’s cup has decreased by one compared to last year’s tournament where seven teams competed.

However, the Malaysia Hockey Confederation Chief Executive Officer K Logan Raj told Malaysian media that Malaysia’s target is to at least finish in the top four.

Talking to Pakistan Today, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary and former Pakistan captain Shahbaz Ahmed Senior said, “We are not informed about that.” He further added that PHF will talk to the Asian Hockey Federation regarding this.

Pakistan to play five hockey tests in New Zealand:

The Black Sticks men’s hockey team will play Pakistan in five tests in New Zealand next month.

The series, which is the Black Sticks’ first action in 2017, will see three tests at the National Hockey Stadium in Wellington ( March 17, 18, 20) and two games at Clareville in the Wairarapa (March 22 and 23). The tests come on the heels of the appointment of former Kiwi international Darren Smith as new head coach of the men’s programme.

Talking to Pakistan Today, PHF secretary said the preparations were ongoing regarding the tests. Coach Khawaja Junaid is heading the camp, he added.

“We are heading into these tests looking for experience for our future event in London. The players are not getting enough chances to play for the team and it would be a great opportunity for them to get some experience.”

Asked about the team captain, he said the team selection is in ten days and the captain would only be announced then.

Wellington Hockey Chief Executive Trafford Wilson said the games will be a celebration of the sport ahead of a big year.

“Wellington Hockey is thrilled to be hosting the Black Sticks Men vs Pakistan for the first three games of their five-match series,” a New Zealand sports website quoted him as saying. “We look forward to working with Hockey New Zealand to make this test series a huge success and the opportunity to continue to grow our sport’s profile across the Wellington region.”

Wairarapa Hockey Executive Officer Kelly Govan also expressed excitement regarding the news and said, “Hockey Wairarapa is delighted to have received confirmation that the Black Sticks Men and Pakistan will be playing two tests in the Wairarapa.’’