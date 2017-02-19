Musharraf ousts Nawaz from al-Saud family’s lap in premeditated coup

RIYADH – Former President, Army Chief, and Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen (R) Pervez Musharraf dismissed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from the lap of al-Saud family on Wednesday.

Addressing the nation over radio and television at 3 am Musharraf said that the situation in the lap was perfectly calm, stable and under control. No outside forces can take advantage of this situation,” he warned.

“Meray aziz humwatno, desperate times call for desperate measures. The Sharif family has never been worthy of sitting on the throne where I currently sit,” the former Army Chief said in his address. “I would have to stay here till we can find someone who is at least as worthy as I am for this position.”

Experts say General Musharraf may have seized the moment to respond as much to al-Saud family’s frustration with the Sharifs, as to festering resentment at the former Army chief’s withdrawal from Pakistan in general and court proceedings in particular.

“I salute General Musharraf for still taking steps in national interests even after retiring from the countless positions and responsibilities that he has held throughout his glittering career,” says journalist and analyst Ahmed Qureshi. “Only he can ensure the sovereignty of the front and back side of the area that he has staged his latest coup in.”

Meanwhile, reports are coming in that the Sharif family has relocated to the lap of Chinese rulers, where they will stay in self-imposed exile till the situation becomes more accommodating in their previous location.