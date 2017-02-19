Minister launches ‘AERC Voice’ newsletter at KU

KARACHI: Planning, Development and Reforms Minister Ahsan Iqbal has launched the official newsletter entitled `AERC Voice’ of Applied Economics Research Centre (AERC), University of Karachi.

An official of the AERC stated here on Sunday that the launch ceremony of the newsletter was held at the AERC auditorium last week, where the federal minister also delivered a lecture on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that AERC Director Prof Dr Samina Khalil, Prof Dr Bilquees Gul and other faculty members and a large number of students were also present on the occasion.

Dr Ahsan Iqbal appreciated the efforts of the centre for producing such an informative newsletter and formally launched the magazine.

Prof Samina Khalil said that the newsletter contained messages of higher officials, news about the academic and non-academic activities of the centre, interviews of academicians and economists, an introduction of researches and alumni news.

AERC Voice Editor Dr Asghar Ali also spoke on the occasion.