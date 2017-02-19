Media urged to follow code of ethics

The media outlets should follow the code of ethics in real spirit to keep intact their integrity as well as credibility and ensure the protection of the rights of journalists working for a better image of their organisations.

These views were expressed by the speakers here on Saturday at the National Press Club during an interactive discussion on ‘Code of Ethics for Media in Pakistan’.

A documentary was also screened having interviews of the well-known journalists and families of those journalists who became the victim of terrorism incidents.

Veteran Journalist Muhammad Ziauddin urged the journalists to follow the code of ethics by keeping in view their integrity and credibility supreme to any other thing adding that the journalists in Pakistan are facing severe challenges including threats to their lives.

He said they had to face financial problems and were exploited by media organisations.

Muhammad Ziauddin exhorted the journalistic bodies to play their role in protection to the rights of working journalists and ensure implementation of the code of ethics for media in Pakistan.

He was of the view that policy of granting licenses to run media houses and cross-media ownership policy should be revisited and monopoly of few media organisations should be curtailed, he added.

Muhammad Ziauddin said that the PEMRA is a regulatory body which should be out of government control and it should work with transparency for the promotion of healthy journalism in the country.

Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalist (RIUJ) President Afzal Butt said that efforts are being made to ensure protection to the rights of journalists adding that a bill is being drafted for the protection of journalists.

It has been asked to ensure job security as well as life security measures for journalists in the proposed legislation, he added.

Islamabad National Press Club President Shakeel Anjum said that all journalistic bodies should show unanimity to resolve the issues of working journalists.

Several journalists of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi attended the event and gave suggestions for a better working environment for journalists as per code of ethics set for media.