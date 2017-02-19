KP government purchases 20 acres of Facebook pages to construct schools

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday purchased 20 acres of Facebook pages to construct schools for the province.

“We tried using Section 4 but we were informed that that law is not applicable here,” said Atif Khan, KP minister of education. “So we then tried convincing the owners of these properties to sell them to us, which they did.”

“The construction of schools for us is a more complicated business than it was for the corrupt ANP government. Whereas they constructed their universities, colleges and schools on the ground, we have been instructed by our party chairman to cleanly, and without any corruption, construct all our buildings on social media, utilising DSLR photographs,” he said.

“To that end, there have been a lot of difficulties that we encountered but we overcame them and will hopefully acquire even more Facebook properties from where we can upload even more pictures of schools that the ANP built.”

Amongst the prime properties that the KP government has acquired to this end are Facebook pages of Lateefon ki Dunya, Sharaarti Totay, Fab Gurlz & Kewl Guyz of P3sh4w3r, Jaan for Qadri, Mama sayz No Girls, Sargodha ki patakha kurrian and several other Facebook pages.

“The total number of people following these pages is around 4 million. That, combined with the 3 million of our own followers, makes more than 20 million followers,” said the education minister.

“What is Facebook,” asked Ishaaq “Saperra” Yaqub, age 9, of the village of Baharanai Sooka in district Karrak, when asked about the new plan.