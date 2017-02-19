Kings to replace Chris Gayle with Sharjah rain

SHARJAH – Inspired by the breakthrough performance of the second season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Karachi Kings are looking to replace their Platinum player Chris Gayle with Sharjah rain, sources close to the franchise owner Salman Iqbal have told The Dependent.

The West Indian Gayle, considered by many as one of the most explosive T20 batsmen in the world, was signed by the Kings from Qalandars at the start of the current season.

“Salman Iqbal feels that the Sharjah rain has already had more impact on the PSL in one day than Gayle has had in two seasons,” a member of the Karachi Kings management said. “The performance on Friday was heavenly. It’s difficult to stop Peshawar Zalmi or Quetta Gladiators. Almost impossible to halt both in the same match.”

Meanwhile, reports claim that there might be a bidding war in the offing, with Gladiators also showing interest in PSL’s hottest property.

“Quetta are looking to replace their Platinum signing Kevin Pietersen as well,” a source confirmed. “And after experiencing Sharjah rain’s performance first hand, they are looking to pip the Kings to the signature.”

The PSL organisers are yet to confirm whether the Sharjah rain would be categorised as a Foreign or Emerging Player.