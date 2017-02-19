Kim Jong-un urges world to show patience with Trump

Chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea and Supreme Leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Kin Jong-un has urged world leaders to show patience with US strongman Donald Trump.

“We are dealing with a sensitive situation,” he said, speaking to world leaders through a press conference. “There is no telling what he might do. It is our job as members of the international community to reach out to him.”

“Even if some of us don’t respect him, we should at least show some respect to the poor people of his country who are now living under his rule,” he continued.

“I propose to send a cultural troupe to his country and maybe send our national basketball team to play with their team. I believe the sport is popular there and he takes great enjoyment in watching it.”

“One thing we must never forget: we should never push him over the edge. We have reason to believe that the US government’s claims of possessing nuclear weapons are correct.”

Jong-un was referring to an incident that took place between the US and Japan. Whereas tensions between North Korea and Japan have led to the former test-firing a nuclear-ready ballistic missile across the Japanese isles, the US has actually dropped two nuclear weapons on Japan.