Kevin Pietersen yet to decide on playing PSL final in Lahore

Former England and currently Quetta Gladiators batsman Kevin Pietersen said he was yet to decide whether to come to Pakistan or not if the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final is played in Lahore and that he will decide on the matter once his team reaches the final.

“I haven’t decided to go or not as yet, I will take the decision regarding coming to Pakistan if my team reaches the final,” said Pietersen.

Talking about Indian Premier League (IPL), he said that he will not be playing IPL as he needs to give time to his family.

“I have no plans to play after this PSL ends, I have to give time to my family as family grows once,” he said.