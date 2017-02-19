Is the EPA listening – or smelling?

Murree Brewery, a liquor, beer and soft drinks producing company is situated close to Army Officers Housing Scheme Askari-2, Chaklala Scheme 3, Rawalpindi on the right bank of Nullah Leh while Askari-2 is situated on the left bank of the same nullah just opposite the factory.

Of late, it has been observed that the factory, apart from generating unbearable smell from it various processes or refuse, is now a constant source of ear piercing sound from its machinery running almost the whole day and night. The sound resembles an all-clear siren just nearby. While on the one hand, we are already fed up of the Nullah Leh, on the other, this factory is polluting the environment.

I request the Environmental Protection Agency to visit the site of the factory, gauge its distance from Askari-2 and once having thoroughly investigated, order for its closure and shifting from the current location to the distant outskirts of Rawalpindi.

MAJ TALAAT KHURSHID (Retd)

Rawalpindi