Hamdard University confers 1,395 degrees at 21st convocation

KARACHI: As many as 1,395 graduating students of the Hamdard University were conferred degrees at the 21st convocation of the Hamdard University at its campus here, an official of the institution said on Sunday.

He said that of these 817 received their degrees in person and 578 in absentia. In all, 13 PhD and 56 MPhil degrees were also awarded at the convocation held at the main campus at Madinat al-Hikmah, Karachi.

The programme was presided over by Hamdard Universty Chancellor Sadia Rashid.

Speaking on the occasion, she congratulated the graduating students and told them that their success is the fruit of struggles and sacrifices of their parents as well as their teachers.

“Once you start your career, you and your work would contribute to the national pool of skilled manpower, would sustain you economically and socially in your life and would also contribute to the national wealth,” she added.

“I am sure the graduates present in this convocation will prove to be good ambassadors of the mission of Shaheed Mohammed Said – the founder of the institution,” she said.

In his welcome address, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hakim Abdul Hannan said that the university in pursuit of excellence, as per vision of Hakim Said was imparting education in the seven faculties of Medical and Health Sciences, Eastern Medicine, Engineering, Management Sciences, Pharmacy, Education and Law.

According to the declaration of the Higher Education Commission, the university has achieved X-category, taking 75 percent number, he added.

Chief Guest and Consul General of Japan Toshikazu Isomura, Chancellor Sadia Rashid and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hakim Abdul Hannan presented the degrees and gold medals to the graduating students.

Foreign diplomats, distinguished guests, educationists, teachers, parents and a large number of students attended the convocation.