‘Half measures’

Terrorism keeps coming back

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif reiterated his government’s resolve to counter terrorists as he authorised the army to “eliminate the enemy wherever they are.”

Pakistan, once again, experienced a sharp blow to the head from insurgents operating right under its nose.

Home-grown militancy is a disease that continues to spread and attack despite applying several aggressive defence mechanisms to reduce its impact.

The most effective counter-terrorism strategy has been suggested several times — to eliminate terrorism from its roots.

Over 100 people died in the recent wave of attacks and once again authorities concerned have begun practicing the ‘blame game’; pointing fingers in every direction rather than retracing own faults.

In response, a nationwide security crackdown by security forces killed “over 100 terrorists besides sizeable apprehensions during last 24 hours,” said ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor.

But the loss of innocent lives could have been avoided if the authorities had ordered stringent action against militants groups to ‘prevent’ rather than ‘avenge’ these terrorist attacks.

“Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should convene an All Parties Conference and discuss the follow-up on National Action Plan (NAP),” said leader of the opposition in Punjab assembly, Mian Mehmood ur Rashid.

“The provincial and federal governments must present their reports of the progress and failures in the implementation of NAP.”

The Tehreek-e-Taliban faction (TTP) Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) has claimed responsibility for Lahore and Peshawar blasts while Daesh claimed the Sehwan suicide attack.

The ministry of foreign affairs called on Afghanistan to take strict action against the terrorist outfit Jamaat-ul-Ahrar operating against Pakistan from Afghan soil.

However, terrorist outfits are joining forces to conduct their terror operations across the region, while governments of the victim countries are shifting the blame and responsibility on each other.

“Coordination across the border is almost non-existent,” said foreign policy expert Moeed Yusuf while talking to DNA. “Pakistan must improve its regional relationship with neighbours to counter terrorism.”

The problem isn’t the militant groups conducting terrorist attacks while operating in neighbouring countries, but the fact that these groups are able to facilitate these attacks by networking inside Pakistan.

The National Action Plan (NAP) established by the government of Pakistan after the attack on Army Public School in 2014 mandates intel-sharing among the intelligence agencies.

However, it seems that the agencies are failing to initiate an effective coordination with each other.

“Has the apparatus of NAP’s success improved? Absolutely. Nonetheless, it can’t guarantee a 100 per cent success rate,” said Moeed Yusuf, adding that “counter-terrorism measures are never a foolproof enterprise and even the best of efforts are going to take time since it’s a complex process,” he said.

Considering the overall situation, militant violence has comparatively reduced in recent years, but the latest attacks reveal how convenient it is for extremist groups to launch terror attacks across the country, also indicating our failure on acting upon intelligence warnings.

Moreover, these attacks have once again highlighted the fault of the interior ministry for failing to act against militant and sectarian groups.

“The interior ministry is directionless and must develop a strong narrative against militant and sectarian groups, then decide on the mechanism or force to counter terrorism,” said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Senator Saeed Ghani. “Sectarian outfits should be dealt with force not just in Punjab but also in Pakistan’s northern region.”

Intelligence agencies across the country are responsible for collecting information in support of national security to counter anti-state elements.

Whether it be conducting Rangers operation in Punjab, or enforcing the implementation of NAP, the authorities must act upon a vigorous operation against terrorism

Pakistan must develop counter-terrorism strategies with support from police in collaboration with intelligence agencies to counter terrorist outfits networking in the country.

The government has also failed to reform the judicial system making military courts ineffective as most suspects are released due to lack of evidence.

“Military courts asking to continue operating for three more years shows their job is incomplete and also shows that civil courts haven’t improved,” said Moeed Yusuf.

“The questions that need to be addressed are whether the federal force is working with the police? Or are the military and civil forces cooperating?” he added.

It becomes difficult to point out quantifiable steps needed for counter-terrorism but implementing half measures makes it easier for anti-state elements to strike again.

Pakistan must end the debate of categorising ‘good Taliban’ and ‘bad Taliban’ in order to eliminate all forces attacking the peace and stability of the region.

Retracing past mistakes and establishing a more effective counter-terrorism approach is required to prevent the recurring terrorist attacks by dismantling their networking system.

The rhetoric of labelling innocent victims of bombing attacks as ‘martyrs’ is a weak act of consolation unless more determined actions are taken to fight terrorism.