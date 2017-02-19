Foolproof mechanisms in place to maintain secrecy of question papers: FPSC

LAHORE: Dispelling rumours about leaked question papers in CSS-2017, the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Sunday clarified that foolproof mechanism is in place to maintain secrecy of question papers.

A press release issued by the FPSC said: “A news item has appeared in the press about availability of guess/questions on social media relating to two compulsory papers of CSS-2017 Examination, much before actual conduct of the papers. It has been alleged that the actual questions in the papers were quite similar. It is emphasized that strong and foolproof mechanisms are in place to maintain secrecy and confidentiality of question papers as well as other related information at the Federal Public Service Commission. It is felt that certain quarters may be making an attempt to cast aspersions on the working of FPSC. The matter has been taken very seriously by the Commission and accordingly referred to Federal Investigation Agency to probe and investigate the matter.”

